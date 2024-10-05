Cyberattack cripples entire IT system of U'khand





Due to the cyberattack, the most important government websites and services of the state have completely shut down, including important platforms like CM Helpline, Land Registry, and e-Office.





Work in government offices is stalled for the second day today, due to which administrative work has been affected across the state, including the Secretariat.





Speaking to ANI, about the cyberattack, Nikita Khandelwal, director, ITDA Information Technology Development Agency, said, "During scanning on October 2, it was found that the machine has been affected by malware, so as a precaution we have shut down our data centre, due to which all applications have been shut down and all are being scanned."





"After testing, efforts are being made to be up by tomorrow morning. 186 government websites have been affected by the cyber-attack," he added. -- ANI

