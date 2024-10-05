RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Congress being run by gang of urban Naxals: Modi

October 05, 2024  14:59
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the Congress is being ruled by a gang of urban Naxals, and asked people to unite to defeat the "dangerous agenda" of that party.
  
"They (Congress) think that if we all unite, then their agenda to divide the country will fail," Modi said, addressing a rally in Washim district of Maharashtra after launching various projects.

"Everyone can see how closely Congress stands with people who don't harbour good intentions for India," Modi said.

"Drugs worth thousands of crores of rupees were seized in Delhi recently. A Congress leader is suspected to be the kingpin. Congress wants to contest elections from the money it gets by pushing the youth towards drugs," he said.

Modi said that Congress' thinking has been foreign from the very beginning. Like the British rule, this Congress family also does not consider Dalits, backward and tribals as their equals.

They feel that India should be ruled by only one family. That is why they have always maintained a derogatory attitude towards the Banjara community," he said. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Congress being run by gang of urban Naxals: Modi
LIVE! Congress being run by gang of urban Naxals: Modi

Violent protest erupts after girl's body found in WB
Violent protest erupts after girl's body found in WB

Villagers alleged that the minor, who was missing since Friday evening, was raped and murdered, and the police did not act on their complaint immediately.

No use of bowing before Shivaji...: Rahul's dig at BJP
No use of bowing before Shivaji...: Rahul's dig at BJP

Gandhi slammed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party over the collapse of the statue of the warrior king at Rajkot fort in Sindhudurg district, and said the party's ideology is not right.

Infiltration bid foiled along LoC, 2 terrorists killed
Infiltration bid foiled along LoC, 2 terrorists killed

The army said it has discovered war-like stores at the encounter zone which is still being searched.

'Living Standards For Indians Will Rise Steeply'
'Living Standards For Indians Will Rise Steeply'

'It took us 75 years to reach a per capita income of $2,730.' 'According to IMF projections, it will take only five years to add another $2,000.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances