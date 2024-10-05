RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


AIMIM seeks action against Yati Narsinghanand for hate speech

October 05, 2024  16:06
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday submitted a representation to Hyderabad police commissioner C V Anand demanding that a criminal case be registered against Uttar Pradesh Hindutva leader Yati Narsinghanand for his alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammed.

Owaisi, who was accompanied by his party MLAs and other leaders, told reporters here that Yati Narsinghanand was earlier jailed in connection with a hate speech and one of his bail conditions was that he should not make similar comments. Hence, AIMIM demands that Yati Narsinghanand's bail be cancelled, he said.

A case should be registered now against him for his remarks and he should be arrested, the AIMIM president said.  -- PTI 
