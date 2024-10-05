RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


22.70% polling recorded till 11 am in Haryana polls

October 05, 2024  12:50
Over 22 per cent polling was recorded in the first four hours of voting in the Haryana assembly election on Saturday.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker were among the early voters.

Leader of Opposition in the assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Randeep Singh Surjewala also cast their votes in the early hours of polling.

Saini, Hooda, Olympic wrestler Vinesh Phogat and the JJP's Dushyant Chautala are among the top names in the fray. A total of 1,027 candidates are contesting the election.

The Congress is hoping to return to power in the state after a gap of 10 years.

Voting began at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm. The counting of votes will be taken up on October 8.

According to the Election Commission data, the overall poll percentage was 22.70 till 11 am.

Among the districts, Ambala recorded a poll percentage of 25.50, Bhiwani 23.45,  Charkhi Dadri 20.10, Faridabad 20.39, Fatehabad 24.73, Gurugram 17.05, Hisar 24.69, Jhajjar 23.48, Jind 27.20, Kaithal 22.21, Karnal 24.85, Kurukshetra 23.90, Mewat 25.65,  Palwal 27.94, Panipat 22.62, Rewari 21.49, Rohtak 22.91 and Sonipat 18.84.

Voting was comparatively slow in Panchkula at 13.46 per cent. -- PTI
22.70% polling recorded till 11 am in Haryana polls
