Zee agrees to censor board cuts for 'Emergency'

October 04, 2024  14:11
image
Zee Entertainment, co-producer of Kangana Ranaut's Emergency' film, tells the High Court it has agreed to cuts suggested by the censor board. 

The movie, which was initially slated for a September 6 release, has been embroiled in a battle with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), popularly known as the censor board for non-issuance of certificate for release of the movie.

Last week, the CBFC told the high court that the movie could be released if certain cuts were made as decided by the board's revising committee. On Thursday, senior counsel Sharan Jagtiani told a division bench of Justices B P Colabawalla and Firdosh Pooniwalla the issues are being worked out.
