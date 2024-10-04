RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Want to buy the Diwali Barbie?

October 04, 2024  11:43
image
Ahead of Diwali when all things that can be sold are bought, Barbie and designer Anita Dongre collaborate for the doll's new look.

"Dressed in her finest lehenga designed by the world-class Indian couturier, this doll's look pays homage to Anita's heritage, and the time-honored craftsmanship of the rural women artisans who sustain its traditions. May Barbie and Anita Dongre's artistry illuminate your festivities now and for years to come. #Barbie #," Barbiestyle posted. 

If you don't have Anita Dongre couture, at least your doll has. 
