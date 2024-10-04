RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Veteran Malayalam actor Mohan Raj dies at 70

October 04, 2024  00:40
Veteran actor Mohan Raj, popularly known by his stage name Keerikkadan Jose, passed away at his residence near here on Thursday, film industry sources said. 

He was 70. 

Mohan Raj died while undergoing treatment for various ailments at his home in Kanjiramkulam, they said. 

He gained widespread recognition for his iconic villainous role as "Keerikkadan Jose" in the Mohanlal-starrer film Kireedam

With a career spanning over three decades, Mohan Raj played many notable villain characters, leaving an indelible mark on Malayalam cinema. 

 His notable works include Uppukandam Brothers, Chenkol, Aaram Thampuran, and Narasimham, among others. 

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and state  cultural affairs minister Saji Cheriyan expressed their condolence on the death of Mohan Raj. -- PTI
