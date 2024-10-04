This is how a Kolkata Durga Puja committee protests RG Kar docs murder





Titled Lajja (Shame), the puja has been organised by the Shri Shri Saraswati and Kali Mata Mandir Parishad in the city's Kankurgachi area.





Talking to PTI, a spokesperson for the committee explained, "As visitors enter the pandal, they will see the goddess covering her face while the body of a woman lies before her."





The lion accompanying the goddess is also depicted sitting before the body, its head lowered in mourning. Nearby, a white apron and stethoscope '" symbols of the medical profession '" are displayed beside the idol.





"This is our protest against the continuing violence and attacks on women, from incidents of rape and murder in Kamduni and Hanskhali to the recent tragedy at RG Kar, which has shaken the conscience of the nation. As spontaneous protests against the savage attack on our daughter-doctor show no signs of fading, we believe this Durga Puja should serve as a platform to express our anguish and pain," the spokesperson added. -- PTI

Amid ongoing protests demanding justice for the RG Kar victim, a Durga Puja committee in Kolkata has unveiled a poignant idol depicting the goddess covering her face with her palms in front of a woman's body.