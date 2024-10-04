RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

'Stampede-like situation' on Mumbai Metro Line 2A station, say passengers

October 04, 2024  23:19
File image
File image
Passengers travelling on Mumbai Metro Line 2A between Dahisar and Andheri West on Friday claimed a "stampede-like situation" prevailed for some time at Andheri West station, though officials said it was "overcrowding" caused by two trains arriving at the same time. 

Social media users shared videos of the crowding and also claimed lack of metro rail staff to control the situation. 

Passengers claimed the common access between Metro Line 2A and Line 1 (Ghatkopar-Andheri-Versova) was closed due to overcrowding, which they said worsened the situation. 

"Stampede situation due to sudden shutdown of access between Andheri West Metro station and DN Nagar Metro station. There was no staff for crowd control and no planning," Prasad Patil, a user on X said while sharing a video. 

The video showed a crowded station concourse with passengers struggling to enter and exit. 

"I think the crowding was due to the closure of direct transit from Andheri West Metro Station to DN Nagar station. If you must close the transit, please plan for crowd management and control," Patil added. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Maha mob attacks couple, clashes with police
LIVE! Maha mob attacks couple, clashes with police

Jaishankar, not Modi, to attend SCO summit in Pakistan
Jaishankar, not Modi, to attend SCO summit in Pakistan

The last Indian external affairs minister to visit Pakistan was Sushma Swaraj. She had travelled to Islamabad in December 2015 to attend a conference on Afghanistan.

Woman gang-raped near Pune, male friend assaulted
Woman gang-raped near Pune, male friend assaulted

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly raped by three persons on the outskirts of Pune, while her male was assaulted, police said on Friday.

T20 WC: Devine, NZ bowlers outclass India in opener
T20 WC: Devine, NZ bowlers outclass India in opener

Skipper Sophie Devine was complemented well by her bowlers as a dominant New Zealand handed India a 58-run defeat in the Women's T20 World Cup in Dubai on Friday

We will restore them if...: SC warns Guj on demolitions
We will restore them if...: SC warns Guj on demolitions

The Supreme Court on Friday said if it finds that authorities in Gujarat acted in contempt of its order on demolition of properties, it will ask them to restore the structures.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances