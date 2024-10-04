'Stampede-like situation' on Mumbai Metro Line 2A station, say passengers





Social media users shared videos of the crowding and also claimed lack of metro rail staff to control the situation.





Passengers claimed the common access between Metro Line 2A and Line 1 (Ghatkopar-Andheri-Versova) was closed due to overcrowding, which they said worsened the situation.





"Stampede situation due to sudden shutdown of access between Andheri West Metro station and DN Nagar Metro station. There was no staff for crowd control and no planning," Prasad Patil, a user on X said while sharing a video.





The video showed a crowded station concourse with passengers struggling to enter and exit.





"I think the crowding was due to the closure of direct transit from Andheri West Metro Station to DN Nagar station. If you must close the transit, please plan for crowd management and control," Patil added. -- PTI

