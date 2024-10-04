RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Sri Lanka releases 50 Indian fishermen

October 04, 2024  19:27
The Indian fishermen who were released by Sri Lanka/Courtesy Indian embassy on X
The Indian fishermen who were released by Sri Lanka/Courtesy Indian embassy on X
Sri Lanka on Friday released 50 Indian fishermen arrested by its Navy for allegedly poaching in the island nation's waters, the Indian mission in Colombo said. 

Fishermen from both countries are arrested frequently for inadvertently trespassing into each other's waters. 

"Returning home! 50 Indian fishermen from Mayiladuthurai, Pudukottai and Nagapattinam have been released today and will be repatriated from Sri Lanka to Tamil Nadu later this week," the High Commission of India in Colombo posted on X along with some photographs of the released fishermen. 

The development comes amidst External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visiting Colombo to further strengthen India-Sri Lanka ties. 

The fishermen issue is a contentious one in the ties between India and Sri Lanka, with Lankan Navy personnel even firing at Indian fishermen in the Palk Strait and seizing their boats in several alleged incidents of illegally entering Sri Lankan territorial waters. 

The Palk Strait, a narrow strip of water separating Tamil Nadu from Sri Lanka, is a rich fishing ground for fishermen from both countries. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

30 Maoists killed in Bastar; AK-47, SLR recovered: ANI
30 Maoists killed in Bastar; AK-47, SLR recovered: ANI

As many as 14 Maoists were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region on Friday, a senior police official said. However, ANI has put the toll at 30.

Women's T20 WC: NZ win toss; elect to bat vs India
Women's T20 WC: NZ win toss; elect to bat vs India

LIVE! Maldivian Prez Muizzu to visit India next week
LIVE! Maldivian Prez Muizzu to visit India next week

Tirupati: SC forms SIT to 'assuage feelings of crores'
Tirupati: SC forms SIT to 'assuage feelings of crores'

The Supreme Court on Friday set up a five-member independent SIT to probe the allegations of animal fat used in preparing Tirupati laddus to "assuage the feelings of crores of people" while making clear that the court cannot be used as a...

Woman gang-raped near Pune, male friend assaulted
Woman gang-raped near Pune, male friend assaulted

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly raped by three persons on the outskirts of Pune, while her male was assaulted, police said on Friday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances