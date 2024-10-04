RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


SpiceJet says cleared salary, GST dues; deposited 10-month PF dues

October 04, 2024  22:23
File image
Crisis-hit SpiceJet, which has recently raised Rs 3,000 crore, on Friday said it has cleared all pending salary and GST dues as well as deposited ten months' dues of provident fund.

On September 23, the airline announced raising Rs 3,000 crore through  Qualified Institutional Placement of shares.

An airline spokesperson said that within the first week of raising fresh funds, it has cleared all pending salary and GST dues and has made significant progress by depositing ten months' dues of PF.

The process of clearing other outstanding dues is ongoing, he said in a statement.

Among other efforts, the airline has reached settlement with various aircraft lessors.

SpiceJet has been facing multiple headwinds, including financial problems and legal woes. It is also operating with a reduced fleet. -- PTI
