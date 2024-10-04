RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Selja meets Cong leadership hours after Tanwar rejoins party

October 04, 2024  09:03
Senior Congress leader and Sirsa MP Kumari Selja met her party's leadership in Delhi on Thursday, the last day of campaigning for the Haryana Assembly election.

The meeting came amid reports that she was 'upset' over the party's affairs in Haryana.

Selja stayed away from the party's poll campaign in the state for the last few days and has been concentrating on her Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency.

The meeting also came on a day senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Sirsa MP Ashok Tanwar rejoined the Congress just two days before the state goes to polls.

Hours before joining the Congress, Tanwar was campaigning for the BJP candidate in the Safidon assembly constituency and exhorting voters to bring the saffron party back to power for the third time in a row.

The Congress has been seeking to assuage the Dalit leadership in the state ahead of assembly elections.   -- PTI
