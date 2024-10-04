RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


SC orders SIT to be formed to probe Tirupati laddus

October 04, 2024  11:09
Supreme Court begins hearing a batch of petitions seeking a court-monitored investigation into the allegations of use of animal fat to make laddus to serve as prasadam at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh, where Lord Venkateswara is worshipped.

Supreme Court suggests: "Let there be an independent SIT. It can have two members from CBI, two from state government and one from FSSAI. FSSAI is the most expert apex body in matters of testing food.

The court says it doesn't want this to turn into political drama. "If there is an independent body, there will be confidence," the SC says.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta for Centre suggests to the Supreme Court that if there is any element of truth in the allegation, it's unacceptable. Solicitor General tells Supreme Court that let the SIT be supervised by some senior central official and it would inspire confidence. 

 "Devotees are all over the country, food safety also there. I did not find against members of SIT," says SG. 

SC says we will not allow the court to be used as political battleground.

LIVE! SC forms independent SIT to probe Tirupati laddus

'Israel Will Engineer A Broader War'
'Israel Will Engineer A Broader War'

'Israel is counting on the United States to enter the fray on their behalf and perform destructive strikes against these targets that are beyond Israel's conventional capabilities.''They may well get their way if they start a war,...

UP family of 4 shot dead; wife filed eve-teasing FIR
UP family of 4 shot dead; wife filed eve-teasing FIR

A government school teacher, his wife and two daughters were allegedly shot dead at their rented accommodation on Thursday, over a month after the family lodged a first information report (FIR) against a man saying he would be...

Delhi drug bust: Police says kingpin has Cong links
Delhi drug bust: Police says kingpin has Cong links

Delhi Police on Thursday arrested another person in connection with the city's biggest-ever drug haul with investigators finding that the main accused had alleged links with leaders of a national political party, officials said.

Woman gang-raped near Pune, male friend assaulted
Woman gang-raped near Pune, male friend assaulted

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly raped by three persons on the outskirts of Pune, while her male was assaulted, police said on Friday.

