SC orders SIT to be formed to probe Tirupati laddus





Supreme Court suggests: "Let there be an independent SIT. It can have two members from CBI, two from state government and one from FSSAI. FSSAI is the most expert apex body in matters of testing food.





The court says it doesn't want this to turn into political drama. "If there is an independent body, there will be confidence," the SC says.





Solicitor General Tushar Mehta for Centre suggests to the Supreme Court that if there is any element of truth in the allegation, it's unacceptable. Solicitor General tells Supreme Court that let the SIT be supervised by some senior central official and it would inspire confidence.





"Devotees are all over the country, food safety also there. I did not find against members of SIT," says SG.





SC says we will not allow the court to be used as political battleground.





Supreme Court begins hearing a batch of petitions seeking a court-monitored investigation into the allegations of use of animal fat to make laddus to serve as prasadam at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh, where Lord Venkateswara is worshipped.