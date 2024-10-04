RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Resist disempowering incoming govt: Omar to babus

October 04, 2024  20:40
National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah/File image
National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah/File image
National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Friday asked bureaucrats in Jammu and Kashmir to resist any pressure to "further disempower" the incoming elected government. 

"The BJP has clearly accepted defeat in J-K. Why else would the chief secretary be assigned the duty to change transaction of business rules of the government to curtail the powers of the chief minister/elected government and assign the same to the LG?" Abdullah said in a post on X. 

The former chief minister of the erstwhile state of J-K said he has received information internal from the civil secretariat about the LG administration's move. 

"Officers would be well advised to resist any pressure to further disempower the incoming elected government," Abdullah added. -- PTI
