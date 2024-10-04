Mumbai Airport to be shut for 6 hours on Oct 17





This scheduled temporary closure is a part of Mumbai Airport's annual post-monsoon preventive maintenance plan and a Notice to Airmen has also been issued six months in advance in this regard, it said.





"As a part of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport comprehensive post-monsoon runway maintenance plan, the cross runways -- RWY 09/27 and RWY 14/32 -- will be temporarily non-operational on October 17, 2024, from 11 am to 5 pm," MIAL said.





It said that flight schedules have been coordinated well in advance, in collaboration with key stakeholders, to ensure seamless operations and smooth execution of the post-monsoon runway maintenance.





The primary objective of this planned closure is to carry out essential repair and maintenance activities to ensure that the airport's infrastructure meets global standards. -- PTI

