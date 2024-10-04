RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


More people now employed in agri than before Covid

October 04, 2024  10:39
image
The share of workers in manufacturing still remains below the pre-pandemic levels while there is an increase in the proportion of people in agriculture, shows the latest Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) data.

The data shows the share of workers in manufacturing is 11.4 per cent while the pre-pandemic level was 12.1 per cent. And, the share of people in agriculture has increased to 46.1 per cent from 42.5 per cent during the same period.  

Experts attribute the decline in the share of workers in manufacturing to a slow revival in the sector, coupled with changes in migration patterns of workers from labour-surplus states.

Santosh Mehrotra, professor, University of Bath, said the reverse migration from industrial states during the pandemic led to a proliferation of nearly 60 million people in agriculture.

"Successive policy shocks like demonetisation and lockdown reinforced a reversal of the structural transformation that India's economy was undergoing, where people were moving out of agriculture to manufacturing. This also led to a decline in the share of manufacturing to the gross value added," he added.

-- Shiva Rajora/Business Standard
