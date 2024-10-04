RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Modi to launch Mumbai's underground metro line tomorrow

October 04, 2024  22:02
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday inaugurate Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro Line 3, Mumbai's first fully underground metro line. 

PM Modi will take a ride from BKC to Santacruz metro station and will come back to BKC via the metro. During the ride, PM Modi will interact with Laadki Bahin beneficiaries, students and labourers. 

PM Modi will also launch a Metro service mobile app called MetroConnect3.  A coffee table book on the metro will also be unveiled by him. 
