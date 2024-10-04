RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Markets turn topsy-turvy; Sensex, Nifty slump

October 04, 2024  16:59
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty slumped nearly 1 per cent in a topsy-turvy trading session on Friday, dragged by intense selling in FMCG, auto and energy stocks amid escalating tensions in West Asia and persistent foreign capital outflows. 

 Besides, a spike in global crude prices on supply uncertainty due to geopolitical tensions dented market sentiments, traders said. Falling for the fifth day running, the BSE Sensex tumbled 808.65 points or 0.98 per cent to settle at 81,688.45. The benchmark hit a low of 81,532.68 and a high of 83,368.32 during the day, reflecting a wild swing of 1,835.64 points.
