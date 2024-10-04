Markets turn topsy-turvy; Sensex, Nifty slump





Besides, a spike in global crude prices on supply uncertainty due to geopolitical tensions dented market sentiments, traders said. Falling for the fifth day running, the BSE Sensex tumbled 808.65 points or 0.98 per cent to settle at 81,688.45. The benchmark hit a low of 81,532.68 and a high of 83,368.32 during the day, reflecting a wild swing of 1,835.64 points.

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty slumped nearly 1 per cent in a topsy-turvy trading session on Friday, dragged by intense selling in FMCG, auto and energy stocks amid escalating tensions in West Asia and persistent foreign capital outflows.