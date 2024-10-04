Maldivian Prez Muizzu to visit India next week





Though the Maldivian president attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony in June, it will be his first bilateral visit to India.





The ties between India and the Maldives came under severe strain since Muizzu, known for his pro-China leanings, took charge of the top office in November.





Within hours of his oath, he had demanded the withdrawal of Indian military personnel from his country.





Subsequently, the Indian military personnel were replaced by civilians.





The ministry of external affairs, announcing Muizzu's trip, said it is expected to lend further momentum to cooperation and robust people to people ties between the two countries.





"President of the Republic of Maldives Mohamed Muizzu will be travelling to India on a state visit from October 6 to 10," it said.





During his visit, Muizzu will hold discussions with Modi on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest, it said. -- PTI

