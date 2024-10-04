RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Maldivian Prez Muizzu to visit India next week

October 04, 2024  19:00
PM Narendra Modi and Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu/ANI Photo
PM Narendra Modi and Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu/ANI Photo
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu will pay a five-day visit to India beginning Monday with an aim to reset ties that came under some strain since November last year. 

Though the Maldivian president attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony in June, it will be his first bilateral visit to India. 

The ties between India and the Maldives came under severe strain since Muizzu, known for his pro-China leanings, took charge of the top office in November. 

Within hours of his oath, he had demanded the withdrawal of Indian military personnel from his country. 

Subsequently, the Indian military personnel were replaced by civilians. 

The ministry of external affairs, announcing Muizzu's trip, said it is expected to lend further momentum to cooperation and robust people to people ties between the two countries. 

"President of the Republic of Maldives Mohamed Muizzu will be travelling to India on a state visit from October 6 to 10," it said. 

During his visit, Muizzu will hold discussions with Modi on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest, it said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

30 Maoists killed in Bastar; AK-47, SLR recovered: ANI
30 Maoists killed in Bastar; AK-47, SLR recovered: ANI

As many as 14 Maoists were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region on Friday, a senior police official said. However, ANI has put the toll at 30.

Women's T20 WC: NZ win toss; elect to bat vs India
Women's T20 WC: NZ win toss; elect to bat vs India

LIVE! Maldivian Prez Muizzu to visit India next week
LIVE! Maldivian Prez Muizzu to visit India next week

Tirupati: SC forms SIT to 'assuage feelings of crores'
Tirupati: SC forms SIT to 'assuage feelings of crores'

The Supreme Court on Friday set up a five-member independent SIT to probe the allegations of animal fat used in preparing Tirupati laddus to "assuage the feelings of crores of people" while making clear that the court cannot be used as a...

Woman gang-raped near Pune, male friend assaulted
Woman gang-raped near Pune, male friend assaulted

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly raped by three persons on the outskirts of Pune, while her male was assaulted, police said on Friday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances