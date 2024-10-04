RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Maharashtra deputy speaker jumps off 3rd floor in Mantralaya

October 04, 2024  13:42
Representational image. Pic: ANI Photo
Representational image. Pic: ANI Photo
Maharashtra assembly Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal and at least two tribal legislators jumped off the third floor of the Mantralaya building in Mumbai and landed on the safety nets on Friday afternoon, an official said. 

Zirwal and the others were protesting against the inclusion of the Dhangar community in the quota for tribals. 

None of the protesters was seriously injured in the incident, the official said.
