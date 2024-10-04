Maharashtra deputy speaker jumps off 3rd floor in Mantralaya

Maharashtra deputy speaker jumps off 3rd floor in MantralayaOctober 04, 2024 13:42
Maharashtra assembly Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal and at least two tribal legislators jumped off the third floor of the Mantralaya building in Mumbai and landed on the safety nets on Friday afternoon, an official said.
Zirwal and the others were protesting against the inclusion of the Dhangar community in the quota for tribals.
None of the protesters was seriously injured in the incident, the official said.