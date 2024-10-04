RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Maha mob attacks couple going to hotel, clashes with police

October 04, 2024  23:37
A mob clashed with police personnel in Beed on Friday afternoon over a couple going to a hotel, an official said. 

The police had to use force to control the situation, the Beed city police station official added. 

"The mob tried to beat up the couple. The duo was saved by police, which arrived there in time. A case was registered against more than 150 persons under BNS sections for rioting, unlawful assembly and stopping public servants from discharging their duties. Further probe is underway," he said. -- PTI
The last Indian external affairs minister to visit Pakistan was Sushma Swaraj. She had travelled to Islamabad in December 2015 to attend a conference on Afghanistan.

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly raped by three persons on the outskirts of Pune, while her male was assaulted, police said on Friday.

Skipper Sophie Devine was complemented well by her bowlers as a dominant New Zealand handed India a 58-run defeat in the Women's T20 World Cup in Dubai on Friday

The Supreme Court on Friday said if it finds that authorities in Gujarat acted in contempt of its order on demolition of properties, it will ask them to restore the structures.

