Maha mob attacks couple going to hotel, clashes with police





The police had to use force to control the situation, the Beed city police station official added.





"The mob tried to beat up the couple. The duo was saved by police, which arrived there in time. A case was registered against more than 150 persons under BNS sections for rioting, unlawful assembly and stopping public servants from discharging their duties. Further probe is underway," he said. -- PTI

A mob clashed with police personnel in Beed on Friday afternoon over a couple going to a hotel, an official said.