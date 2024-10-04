RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Jaishankar to travel to Pak, first EAM in 9 years

October 04, 2024  17:36
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar/File image
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar/File image
India on Friday announced that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will travel to Pakistan to attend a conclave of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in mid-October. 

The announcement was made by external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal. 

The last Indian external affairs minister to visit Pakistan was Sushma Swaraj. 

She had travelled to Islamabad in December 2015 to attend a conference on Afghanistan. 

Pakistan is hosting the SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting on October 15 and 16. 

"The external affairs minister will lead our delegation to Pakistan to participate in the SCO summit which will be held in Islamabad on October 15 and 16," Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing. 

The spokesperson clarified that the external affairs minister is travelling to Pakistan only to attend the SCO summit. 

In August, Pakistan invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the SCO's summit. Jaishankar's visit to Pakistan assumes significance as it is seen as a major decision on New Delhi's part. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Mumbai Airport to be shut for 6 hours on Oct 17
LIVE! Mumbai Airport to be shut for 6 hours on Oct 17

Jaishankar, not Modi, to attend SCO summit in Pakistan
Jaishankar, not Modi, to attend SCO summit in Pakistan

The last Indian external affairs minister to visit Pakistan was Sushma Swaraj. She had travelled to Islamabad in December 2015 to attend a conference on Afghanistan.

UP family of 4 shot dead; wife filed eve-teasing FIR
UP family of 4 shot dead; wife filed eve-teasing FIR

A government school teacher, his wife and two daughters were allegedly shot dead at their rented accommodation on Thursday, over a month after the family lodged a first information report (FIR) against a man saying he would be...

Maha dy speaker jumps off 3rd floor of Mantralaya
Maha dy speaker jumps off 3rd floor of Mantralaya

Zirwal and the others were protesting against the inclusion of the Dhangar community in the quota for tribals.

Ex-NIA chief Kumar to head BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit
Ex-NIA chief Kumar to head BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit

Sharad Kumar, former head of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), was named as the new chief of the BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances