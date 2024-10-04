RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Jaishankar calls on new Sri Lankan president in Colombo

October 04, 2024  17:45
image
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday met Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and discussed ways to deepen ongoing cooperation and strengthen India-Sri Lanka ties, and assured India's continued support to the island nation's economic rebuilding.        

Jaishankar, who is in Colombo on a day-long visit, less than a fortnight after President Dissanayake was sworn in, also met Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya and his counterpart Vijitha Herath.

Jaishankar is the first foreign dignitary to visit Sri Lanka since the National People's Power (NPP) government led by Dissanayake came to power on September 23.

'Honoured to call on President @anuradisanayake today in Colombo. Conveyed warm greetings of President Droupadi Murmu and PM @narendramodi,' Jaishankar posted on X.

Appreciate his warm sentiments and guidance for the India-Sri Lanka relations. Discussed ways to deepen ongoing cooperation and strengthen India-Sri Lanka ties for the benefit of people of two countries and the region, he said further in the post.

Soon after, Dissanayake took to X to post and said discussions focussed on boosting cooperation in tourism, energy, and investment and on continued collaboration on fisheries, security, and national unity.

Met Indian External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar today (04), during his official visit to Sri Lanka, he said.

"Discussions focused on boosting cooperation in tourism, energy, and investment. Dr Jaishankar reaffirmed India's support for Sri Lanka's economic recovery. The importance of continued collaboration on fisheries, security, and national unity was also discussed," the Sri Lankan president added in his post on X.

Jaishankar was earlier received at the airport by Sri Lankan Foreign Secretary Aruni Wijewardena and the Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Santosh Jha.   

Jaishankar also met Sajith Premadasa, Sri Lanka's leader of the opposition from the Samagi Jana Balawegaya party, on Friday     
