Israel won't last long: Iran's Khamenei speaks





In the first part of his speech, which he delivered in Persian, he emphasised the 'unity' of Muslims around the world based on the principles of the Islamic holy book, Quran.





He said Iran's enemy is the same as the enemy of a Palestinian state, Lebanon and other Muslim nations.





The last time Khamenei delivered his Friday prayer was shortly after Iranian General Qasem Soleimani died in a US drone attack near Baghdad's airport in 2020 and subsequent Iran's attack on US military bases in Iraq. The last time before that was in 2012.





Khamenei praises Iran's attack on Israel on Tuesday, and calling it completely 'legal'.





He says what they did was the "minimum punishment' for Israel against their "astonishing crimes'.





He calls Israel a "vampire' regime and the US a "rabid dog' in the region. He says the Islamic Republic will carry out "any related duties' against Israel with "strength and fortitude'.





-- BBC

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a rare appearance, is currently delivering a sermon at Tehran's Imam Khomeini Mosalla Mosque.