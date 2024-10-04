RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

In a first, Modi to address Kautilya Conclave

October 04, 2024  08:51
image
Ruchika Chitravanshi/Business Standard 

Prime Minister Narendra D Modi is scheduled to address the Kautilya Economic Conclave being held from October 4 to 6, according to people in the know.

This will be the first time the prime minister will attend the event, which has been organised by the Institute of Economic Growth (IEG) annually for the past three years.

The conclave will be inaugurated by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on October 4. Later in the evening, Modi is expected to address a gathering of eminent economists, representatives of multilateral development banks, among others.

The theme of last years summit, held in the backdrop of geopolitical tensions, including the Russia-Ukraine war, was 'Navigating a World on Fire'. In its first edition, the subject of the Conclave was 'Redefining the Destiny'.

Conceived and sponsored by the ministry of finance, the conclave started in July 2022, at a time when the world was emerging from two years of lockdown following the COVID-19 pandemic. It provided intellectuals from across the world a platform to interact and deliberate on macroeconomic issues and challenges.

As IEG puts it, 'The world was just opening up after two years of being locked down by an unseen pathogen of unknown origin. People were looking forward to travelling and connecting with others. Intellectuals need that as much as others, if not more. Without a vibrant exchange of views, there is no intellectual growth.'

Some of the international economists who have attended the event in the past include Anne Krueger, senior researcher of International Economics at Johns Hopkins University, Nick Stern, economics professor at the London School of Economics, and Martin Wolf, chief economics commentator at the Financial Times, London.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Biden 'discussing' strikes on Iran oil facilities
LIVE! Biden 'discussing' strikes on Iran oil facilities

Twist in kidnap case, man held for raping daughter
Twist in kidnap case, man held for raping daughter

The police arrested the accused on Thursday and booked him under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, an official said.

Support UN resolution on Kashmir: Malaysian PM in Pak
Support UN resolution on Kashmir: Malaysian PM in Pak

He also said that his country would continue to talk about the Kashmir issue "through channels that are acceptable" and prayed that "the issue is amicably resolved".

'Digital India Defeated Terrorism In Kashmir'
'Digital India Defeated Terrorism In Kashmir'

'PM Modi would have swept the elections in Kashmir after notebandi but then he scrapped Article 370 so all his good work went down the drain.'

Markets Expected To Remain Volatile
Markets Expected To Remain Volatile

'As the markets are expected to remain jittery in the near term, we advise investors to use this opportunity to enter quality largecaps from a long-term perspective.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances