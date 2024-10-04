RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


In a first, beach shacks come up in Goa at start of tourist season

October 04, 2024  20:33
File image
File image
Tourism operators in Goa have begun erecting beach shacks this year in a departure from the usual practice of waiting for the season to be fully energised by December. 

Incidentally, two chartered flights with tourists from Russia arrived at Manohar International Airport on October 2. 

The arrival of chartered flights generally symbolises the start of the tourist season. 

"This is the first time that shacks are waiting for tourists to come. Usually, tourists wait for shacks to come up. Of the 350-off beach shacks, some 80 per cent have already been erected and the rest will come up by October 15," said Cruz Cardoso, president of the Shack Owners' Welfare Society. 

The beach shack are dismantled before monsoon annually in the coastal state. 

Aviral Mathur, a New Delhi resident heading the Federation of Resident Doctors Association said he was surprised to see shacks coming up as early as October. -- PTI
