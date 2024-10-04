Govinda explains why he has a loaded gun at home

Actor Govinda was discharged from hospital on Friday, three days after he injured his leg when his revolver accidently went off, and answered the top of mind question of what exactly happened.





"Voh giri aur chal padi," he chuckled. The accident happened early on Tuesday morning when he was about to leave for the airport and he underwent a surgery the same day.





The 60-year-old actor, known for films such as "Love 86", "Swarg", "Dulhe Raja" and "Partner" and back in the spotlight, came out of the Criticare hospital in Juhu on a wheelchair and had a cast on his left leg.





The actor, a member of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, was accompanied by his wife Sunita Ahuja and daughter Tina Ahuja. He greeted media persons and fans with folded hands.





"I was about to leave for a show in Kolkata. It was about 5 in the morning. Aur uss time par vo giri aur chal padi (and it just fell and went off). I was shocked by what happened and when I looked down, I saw a fountain of blood. Then I made a video and spoke to the doctor and got admitted," he told reporters waiting outside his home.





Asked why a fun-loving actor like him has a revolver, he said, "When you have fame, you have to be cautious as there are people who love you and then there are those who envy you." Describing himself as an easy-going and fun person, the actor said his fans will hopefully learn from this and be alert as this could happen to anyone.