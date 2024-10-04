RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Go Green, but not with envy

October 04, 2024  12:22
image
Day 2 celebrates Maa Brahmacharini, the embodiment of penance and devotion.In this form, the Goddess Durga represents the deep spiritual discipline and dedication required for growth and self-realisation.

Today's colour is green, symbolising growth, peace and fresh beginnings.

Why not channel your inner diva like Aditi Rao Hydari in a stunning sharara set or take inspiration from Tejasswi Prakash in a twirly skirt and choli? Here are some celebrity-inspired looks to get you motivated. 

« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! First look: Arvind Kejriwal's new bungalow
LIVE! First look: Arvind Kejriwal's new bungalow

Tirupati laddu row: SC forms independent probe team
Tirupati laddu row: SC forms independent probe team

The Supreme Court on Friday constituted an independent special investigation team to conduct probe into allegations of use of animal fat in making Tirupati laddus.

'Israel Will Engineer A Broader War'
'Israel Will Engineer A Broader War'

'Israel is counting on the United States to enter the fray on their behalf and perform destructive strikes against these targets that are beyond Israel's conventional capabilities.''They may well get their way if they start a war,...

Woman gang-raped near Pune, male friend assaulted
Woman gang-raped near Pune, male friend assaulted

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly raped by three persons on the outskirts of Pune, while her male was assaulted, police said on Friday.

Rajinikanth Discharged From Hospital
Rajinikanth Discharged From Hospital

Rajinikanth, who had been admitted to Chennai's Apollo Hospital on September 20 after complaining of ill health, was discharged on Thursday night.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances