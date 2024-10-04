Go Green, but not with envy





Today's colour is green, symbolising growth, peace and fresh beginnings.





Why not channel your inner diva like Aditi Rao Hydari in a stunning sharara set or take inspiration from Tejasswi Prakash in a twirly skirt and choli? Here are some celebrity-inspired looks to get you motivated.





Day 2 celebrates Maa Brahmacharini, the embodiment of penance and devotion.In this form, the Goddess Durga represents the deep spiritual discipline and dedication required for growth and self-realisation.