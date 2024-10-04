RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


First look: Arvind Kejriwal's new bungalow

October 04, 2024  12:41
Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday performed puja along with his family at his new residence.

He vacated his 6, Flagstaff Road residence to move to his new address in the Lutyens' Zone. 

His parents and daughter were with him. 

 The Kejriwal family will be living in party member Ashok Mittal's official residence at 5 Ferozeshah Road near Mandi House. 


 Mittal is a Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab and has been allocated the bungalow at the central Delhi address. 

 Kejriwal resigned as chief minister last month saying he would hold the post again only after he gets a "certificate of honesty" from the people of Delhi in the Assembly polls due in February. 

 He had earlier said he would vacate the chief minister's residence during the auspicious Navratri period, which began Thursday. The BJP has accused the activist-turned-politician of corruption in the excise policy and in the reconstruction of Chief Minister bungalow.
