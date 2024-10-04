RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


DYFI activist murder: Kerala HC convicts eight IUML workers

October 04, 2024  21:00
File image
File image
The Kerala high court on Friday set aside a trial court order that acquitted eight Indian Union Muslim League workers in the 2015 murder case of a Democratic Youth Federation of India activist in Kozhikode district.

The High Court set aside the order of Kozhikode additional sessions court after an appeal was filed by the state and the father of the deceased DYFI activist, CK Shibin.

The division bench, which heard the case, convicted all the eight and directed the police to arrest and produce them all before the court on October 15 for a hearing on sentencing.

The additional sessions court had, in 2016, acquitted all the 17 accused in the murder of Shibin of Nadapuram in Kozhikode.

According to prosecution, Shibin, 19, was killed by an armed gang, allegedly owing allegiance to IUML, at Vellur near Thooneri, on January 22, 2015. -- PTI
