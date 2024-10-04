RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Delhi drug bust: Look out notice against Dubai man

October 04, 2024  22:37
The Delhi police on Friday said they have issued a look out circular against an Indian origin Dubai-based businessman, who is suspected to be involved in drug cartel worth Rs 5,000 crore busted in the national capital, officials said. 

The suspect, identified as Virender Basoya, is believed to be staying in Dubai. 

He was allegedly running the racket with the help of Tushar Goyal and Jitender Gill alias Jassi, both arrested, from there, they said. 

A senior police officer, who is privy to the investigations, while confirming about the LOC against Basoya stated the police is trying to nab the other co-accused into the drug syndicate. Earlier on Wednesday, the police claimed to have seized over 560 kg of cocaine and 40 kg of hydroponic marijuana, weighing 602 kg, estimated to be worth around Rs 5,620 crore from a godown in south Delhi's Mahipalur. 

Goyal, who owns the godown, was arrested along with Himanshu Kumar (27) and Aurangzeb Siddiqui (23) of Delhi and Bharat Kumar Jain (48) of Mumbai on the same day. 

Another accused Jassi was nabbed from Punjab's Amritsar on Thursday. -- PTI
