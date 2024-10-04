RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Cricketer-actor Salil Ankola's mother found dead in mysterious condition

October 04, 2024  19:50
Former cricketer Salil Ankola/File image
Former cricketer Salil Ankola's mother was found dead in her Pune flat on Friday with her throat slit, a police official said, adding the injuries prima facie look "self inflicted". 

The body of Mala Ashok Ankola (77) was found in her flat on Prabhat Road in Deccan Gymkhana area in the afternoon, the official said. 

"The incident came to light after her maid came to the flat and then alerted relatives after no one answered the door," he said. 

"When the door was opened, the woman was found dead with her throat slit. Prima facie, it looks like the injuries are self-inflicted. However, we are probing the case from all angles," said deputy commissioner of police (Zone I) Sandip Singh Gill. 

She was suffering from some mental ailment, Gill added. -- PTI
