RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Couple poisons employers, decamps with jewellery

October 04, 2024  12:13
The victims lived in Shimla and owned an apple orchard
The victims lived in Shimla and owned an apple orchard
A Nepalese couple has been booked for allegedly stealing jewellery and other valuables from a family in Shimla after serving them food laced with intoxicants, police said. 

 The accused have been identified as Krishan and his wife Isha, police said Thursday. 

 According to police, the Nepalese couple working in an apple orchard in Chiwa village allegedly mixed poison in the food prepared for the family members and the caretaker as part of a well-planned conspiracy.

 When the caretaker and two women of the family fell unconscious, the couple allegedly stole gold ornaments and other valuables kept in the house and fled, police said.

 Police are conducting raids in search of the absconding Nepali couple. Kumari Marisha, a member of the victim family, in her complaint alleged that they had hired the couple to work as labourers just four days ago. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! First look: Arvind Kejriwal's new bungalow
LIVE! First look: Arvind Kejriwal's new bungalow

Tirupati laddu row: SC forms independent probe team
Tirupati laddu row: SC forms independent probe team

The Supreme Court on Friday constituted an independent special investigation team to conduct probe into allegations of use of animal fat in making Tirupati laddus.

'Israel Will Engineer A Broader War'
'Israel Will Engineer A Broader War'

'Israel is counting on the United States to enter the fray on their behalf and perform destructive strikes against these targets that are beyond Israel's conventional capabilities.''They may well get their way if they start a war,...

Woman gang-raped near Pune, male friend assaulted
Woman gang-raped near Pune, male friend assaulted

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly raped by three persons on the outskirts of Pune, while her male was assaulted, police said on Friday.

Rajinikanth Discharged From Hospital
Rajinikanth Discharged From Hospital

Rajinikanth, who had been admitted to Chennai's Apollo Hospital on September 20 after complaining of ill health, was discharged on Thursday night.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances