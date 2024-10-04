RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Class VIII student stabs Std 9 boy to death in MP

October 04, 2024  21:31
image
A 15-year-old boy allegedly stabbed to death a Class IX student in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, a police official said on Friday. 

The accused, who studies in Class VIII, had also sent a message on victim Rohit Prajapati's cellphone threatening to kill him following an altercation, sub-divisional officer of police (Patan) Lokesh Dabar said. 

"The accused and the victim, both 15, studied in different schools in Natwara village, some 32 kilometres from the district headquarters. Both had an argument over phone a couple of days ago. The accused threatened to kill Rohit Prajapati. He waylaid Prajapati on Thursday evening and stabbed him," the SDOP said. 

"He was rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital where he succumbed to stab wounds on Friday morning. The accused has been taken into custody. Further probe is underway," he said. -- PTI 
