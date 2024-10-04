RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Bengal junior doctors continue 'cease work'

October 04, 2024  09:30
Junior doctors in West Bengal continued their total 'cease work' at all state-run medical colleges and hospitals on Friday demanding justice for their colleague who was raped-murdered at RG Kar hospital and improved safety measures at medical facilities. 

 "We are holding a governing body meeting among ourselves to decide on our next step. But we are sticking to our demands for safety and security at all hospitals across West Bengal," one of the protesting doctors told PTI, a day after some senior medics requested them to call off their total 'cease work' in light of the sufferings of ordinary patients. 

 The governing body meeting began around 8 pm on Thursday and continued until Friday morning, with no decision announced yet. 

 The junior doctors renewed their 'cease work' on October 1 after an attack on medics by a patient's family at the state-run College of Medicine & Sagore Dutta Hospital the previous week. 

 Previously, junior doctors had gone on a complete cease work for 42 days following the rape and murder of a fellow medic at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. They ended their strike on September 21 after discussions with state officials, resuming essential services under directives aimed at ensuring safety and efficient healthcare. PTI
