Army will soon crack encrypted handsets used in J-K





Talking to reporters here, Lt Gen Ghai acknowledged that the 'Ultra' communication was giving secrecy to terror groups but he assured that the work is in progress.





"Ultra communication has various layers of encryption and while presently, it is affording them the secrecy that they want. But I assure you that work is happening in that regard and soon we will be able to crack that encryption and I am hoping that will further dent the terrorist ecosystem network," Lt Gen Ghai said in his last press conference as commander of valley-based XV Corps.





He will soon take over as Director General of Military Operations.





To a question about weaponisation of mobile phones used in Israel-Lebanon conflict, he said, "Every time a new method is employed by any military force across the world, we always take note of it to draw our own lessons, so we can incorporate what is relevant to us and prepare our army and armed forces accordingly."





"What we are seeing unfold in the Middle East is obviously a new trend, and the manner in which it is unfolding is quite unique. Therefore, we will certainly analyze it, put it into perspective, and come to conclusions about what is relevant and how it could affect us," he added. -- PTI

