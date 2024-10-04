RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Apple to launch 4 more stores in India in...

October 04, 2024  10:23
image
iPhone maker Apple on Friday said it will open four more stores in India, located in Pune, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR and Mumbai. The company said it will also roll out its first-ever "made in India" iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max series devices this month. 

 "We're thrilled to build our teams as we plan to open more stores in India because we're inspired by the creativity and passion of our customers across this country. We can't wait for them to have even more opportunities to discover and shop for our amazing products and services, and connect with our extraordinary, knowledgeable team members," Apple's senior Vice President of Retail, Deirdre O'Brien, said in a statement. 

 In April 2023, Apple opened its two stores in India, one in Delhi and the other in Mumbai.

 "Future Apple Retail stores are planned in Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi-NCR and Mumbai," the statement said. According to people aware of the development, the stores are likely to be opened next year. 

 The company announced that it will now manufacture iPhone 16 series smartphones in India. "Apple is now manufacturing the entire iPhone 16 lineup, including iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, in India," the statement said. Apple began manufacturing the iPhone in India in 2017.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Apple to launch 4 more stores in India in...
LIVE! Apple to launch 4 more stores in India in...

'Israel Will Engineer A Broader War'
'Israel Will Engineer A Broader War'

'Israel is counting on the United States to enter the fray on their behalf and perform destructive strikes against these targets that are beyond Israel's conventional capabilities.''They may well get their way if they start a war,...

Laddu adulteration just tip of iceberg: Pawan Kalyan
Laddu adulteration just tip of iceberg: Pawan Kalyan

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has said that the laddu adulteration issue is just a tip of the iceberg and there are many more decisions taken during the previous regime that have to be investigated.

UP family of 4 shot dead; wife filed eve-teasing FIR
UP family of 4 shot dead; wife filed eve-teasing FIR

A government school teacher, his wife and two daughters were allegedly shot dead at their rented accommodation on Thursday, over a month after the family lodged a first information report (FIR) against a man saying he would be...

Delhi drug bust: Police says kingpin has Cong links
Delhi drug bust: Police says kingpin has Cong links

Delhi Police on Thursday arrested another person in connection with the city's biggest-ever drug haul with investigators finding that the main accused had alleged links with leaders of a national political party, officials said.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances