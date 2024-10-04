RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Amit Shah rejects Omar's remark on curtailing CM's power

October 04, 2024  23:02
Union Home Minister Amit Shah/File image
Union Home Minister Amit Shah/File image
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday termed as speculative in nature the statement by National Conference vice president Omar Abdulla on the transaction business rules. 

Shah in a post on X said, "Mr. @OmarAbdullah's tweet is misleading and speculative in nature. There is not even an iota of truth, as there is absolutely no such proposal. The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganiaation Act of 2019 passed by the Parliament of India provides for notifying the transaction of business rules, and the same was notified in the year 2020. The people of J&K have wholeheartedly supported the efforts of the Government of India to bring in a democratically elected government through the historic free and fair election process in which the citizens participated enthusiastically." 

Earlier in a post on X, Abdulla said, "Why else would the chief secretary be assigned the duty to change transaction of business rules of the government to curtail the powers of the chief minister/elected government and assign the same to the LG?"
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Women's T20 WC: Dominant NZ thrash India by 58 runs
Women's T20 WC: Dominant NZ thrash India by 58 runs

LIVE! Delhi drug bust: Look out notice against Dubai man
LIVE! Delhi drug bust: Look out notice against Dubai man

India way behind China, need to catch up: IAF chief
India way behind China, need to catch up: IAF chief

At a press conference ahead of Air Force Day on October 8, he also said that India needs to catch up with China on technology and speed in production of military equipment, holding that "we are way behind" the neighbour.Air Chief Marshal...

Tirupati: SC forms SIT to 'assuage feelings of crores'
Tirupati: SC forms SIT to 'assuage feelings of crores'

The Supreme Court on Friday set up a five-member independent SIT to probe the allegations of animal fat used in preparing Tirupati laddus to "assuage the feelings of crores of people" while making clear that the court cannot be used as a...

'Israel Will Engineer A Broader War'
'Israel Will Engineer A Broader War'

'Israel is counting on the United States to enter the fray on their behalf and perform destructive strikes against these targets that are beyond Israel's conventional capabilities.''They may well get their way if they start a war,...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances