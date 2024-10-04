Amit Shah rejects Omar's remark on curtailing CM's power





Shah in a post on X said, "Mr. @OmarAbdullah's tweet is misleading and speculative in nature. There is not even an iota of truth, as there is absolutely no such proposal. The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganiaation Act of 2019 passed by the Parliament of India provides for notifying the transaction of business rules, and the same was notified in the year 2020. The people of J&K have wholeheartedly supported the efforts of the Government of India to bring in a democratically elected government through the historic free and fair election process in which the citizens participated enthusiastically."





Earlier in a post on X, Abdulla said, "Why else would the chief secretary be assigned the duty to change transaction of business rules of the government to curtail the powers of the chief minister/elected government and assign the same to the LG?"

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday termed as speculative in nature the statement by National Conference vice president Omar Abdulla on the transaction business rules.