RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Will Odisha govt help 4 orphan, minor siblings?

October 03, 2024  10:27
Odisha CM Mohan Manjhi
Odisha CM Mohan Manjhi
Four minor siblings, who have become orphaned after the death of their father in Odisha's Ganjam district, are waiting for the state government's help for their survival. The orphaned minors are Khusi Behera (17), his two sisters Lushi (15), Mamali (13) and brother Mahabir (11) of Bhanjanagar town in Ganjam district. 

Their father Subala Behera (45) died on September 23. Their mother Puspa died five years ago. Subal, a daily labourer died after suffering from some ailments. After their father's death, their grandmother Laxmi has been taking care of them. 

With her limited income from selling fish, Laxmi (70) was unable to meet the daily expenses of the four grandchildren. Moreover, her house was also in dilapidated condition, she said. 

 The siblings met the Bhanjanagar sub-collector Anil Kumar Sethi and sought some government assistance. Sethi immediately sanctioned Rs 10,000 from the district Red Cross fund and asked the Tehasildar, Bhanjangar to inquire about their plights. However, Laxmi said the assistance provided from the Red Cross would be spent on the last rituals of her son (Subal). 

 When asked, the sub-collector said, "We will take steps for their rehabilitation after discussion with the collector, after getting a report from the tehasildar." 

 "I hope the government will take care of the children as they have become orphaned after the death of their father," said Laxmi. 

 "My father was taking care of us after the death of our mother about five years ago. After his death, now we are very much worried about our future, as our old grandmother is unable to earn much to eke out a livelihood," said Khusi. 

 Worried over the future of the four orphaned children, local social activists have urged the government to take steps for their proper rehabilitation and also for their studies. 

 "Their grandmother has turned old and she is not in a position to earn by selling fish. The four siblings are now almost in a state of despair. The district administration should take care of them and ensure their studies," said Sudhir Sabat, a child rights activist. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Mumbai businessman jumps to death from Atal Setu
LIVE! Mumbai businessman jumps to death from Atal Setu

US govt body wants India named as 'country of concern'
US govt body wants India named as 'country of concern'

A US federal government commission has flagged the alleged worsening of religious freedom in India and called for it to be designated as a "Country of Particular Concern".

'Country doesn't have fathers': Kangana stirs fresh row
'Country doesn't have fathers': Kangana stirs fresh row

It was only last month that Ranaut faced backlash for advocating the return of the three farm laws repealed in 2021.

Controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik meets Pak PM
Controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik meets Pak PM

Naik arrived in Pakistan at the invitation of the government on a month-long visit during which he will deliver lectures in major cities, including Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore.

Cocaine, marijuana worth Rs 5,600 cr seized in Delhi
Cocaine, marijuana worth Rs 5,600 cr seized in Delhi

They said a Delhi Police Special Cell team nabbed four people from South Delhi's Mahipalpur and confiscated the consignment weighing over 602 kilograms.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances