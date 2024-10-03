Why Meenakshi Seshadri returned to India!October 03, 2024 16:28
Meenakshi Seshadri has always had the guts to be unique among Bollywood's cookie-cutter stars. Now she is exhibiting rare courage again, leaving behind her life in the US to seek creative satisfaction in India.
Before the interview, Dinesh Raheja jokingly pleads with her not to end up playing mother roles.
She laughs whole-heartedly, "Arrey baba, I might soon become a grandmother, how can I not play an onscreen mother?"
"I don't expect the heroine's role," she adds, and then pragmatically lays out her plans on achieving that perfect cinematic balance: "Jahan main bhi khush, janta bhi khush aur film-maker bhi khush (which pleases me, the audience and the film-maker)."
Read the interview here.