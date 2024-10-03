Union minister Kumaraswamy booked for extortion





Along with Kumaraswamy, who holds steel and heavy industries portfolio, former MLC of the JD-S Ramesh Gowda was also booked by the Amruthahalli police in the case.





Vijay Tata, the complainant, alleged that he was the JD-S social media vice president but had distanced himself from the party as he was focusing on his real estate business.





However, on August 24, Gowda came home and called Kumaraswamy from his phone.





The Minister told him that the party needed Rs 50 crore for the Channapatna by-elections as it has decided to field his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy this time, Tata alleged.





The realtor also claimed that when he expressed his inability to pay, Kumaraswamy allegedly threatened him with dire consequences. -- PTI

