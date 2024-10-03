RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Tirupati laddus row: SC to decide on court probe

October 03, 2024  16:22
image
The Supreme Court will hear on Friday a batch of pleas, including those seeking a court-monitored probe into the alleged use of animal fat in making Tirupati laddus. 

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta requested the apex court, which was scheduled to hear the matter at 3.30 pm on Thursday, that the case be taken up at 10.30 am on Friday. 

"If your lordships permit, can I respond at 10.30 am sharp tomorrow," Mehta told the bench headed by Justice B R Gavai. The bench agreed to the request and said that it would hear the matter on Friday. 

 Hearing the matter on September 30, the top court had asked Mehta to assist it in deciding whether the investigation by the state-appointed SIT should continue or the probe should be conducted by an independent agency. It had asked the top law officer to ponder over the issue and assist it in this regard. 

 On September 30, the bench had observed that Gods should be kept away from politics. It had questioned Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu's public statement that animal fat was allegedly used in making Tirupati laddus under the previous Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led regime.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Kejriwal moves out of 'Sheesh Mahal' into...
LIVE! Kejriwal moves out of 'Sheesh Mahal' into...

Ashok Tanwar rejoins Cong, 4th party switch in 5 years
Ashok Tanwar rejoins Cong, 4th party switch in 5 years

Tanwar had joined the AAP in April 2022. Before joining the AAP, he was with the Trinamool Congress briefly.

Bangladesh recalls envoy from India amid strained ties
Bangladesh recalls envoy from India amid strained ties

The interim government led by Professor Muhammad Yunus as the Chief Adviser has asked Bangladesh's envoys in India, Brussels, Canberra, Lisbon, and the Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York to return immediately and report...

Yet to get justice from judiciary, so decided...: Uddhav
Yet to get justice from judiciary, so decided...: Uddhav

In the past, Thackeray has expressed disappointment claiming "delay in the disqualification" of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde after the Bal Thackeray-founded party split in June 2022.

Why Anjali Sacrificed Career For Sachin
Why Anjali Sacrificed Career For Sachin

Anjali quickly decided not to pursue her career in medicine. If she had worked in a government hospital, she would have had to do her fair share of nights and weekends in hospital, which would have been tough when Sachin was back in...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances