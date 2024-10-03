Three-level probe ordered by cabinet into Thrissur Pooram disruption: Kerala CM





One of the investigations would be by the state police chief against any alleged failures on the part of ADGP (Law and Order) M R Ajithkumar with regard to the Pooram disruption, Vijayan said at a press conference held in Thiruvananthapuram after the cabinet meeting.





The CM said the decision for a three-level probe was taken as a report given by ADGP Ajithkumar regarding the Pooram disruption "was not found to be comprehensive" and the state police chief had said there were failures on the part of Ajithkumar in connection with the festival. The other two probes would include a Crime Branch investigation into the various illegalities or crimes committed in connection with the Thrissur Pooram disruption and an inquiry by the Intelligence ADGP into any failures on the part of the various officials deputed to ensure the iconic festival was conducted smoothly, the CM said.





There were police interventions in the Pooram rituals and the subsequent controversies have taken the sheen off the annual spectacle held in April this year.

