Mahindra's new Thar ROXX SUV has broken records with over 1,76,000 bookings in just one hour. Deliveries for the Thar ROXX are scheduled to begin on Dussehra. Customers can expect to receive tentative delivery schedules in phases over the next three weeks. Bookings for the Thar ROXX remain open at all authorized Mahindra dealerships and on the Mahindra website.