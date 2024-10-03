Teen dies of electrocution at Delhi's Kalkaji Temple, triggers stampede





The police received information about the incident at 12.40 am. regarding a stampede that broke out near Kalkaji temple.





They reached the spot and rushed the six injured to AIIMS Trauma Centre and Safdarjung Hospital.





Meanwhile, the doctors at Safdarjung Hospital informed the police about a boy who was brought dead to the hospital from the temple.





He died due to electrocution.





A senior police officer said that on inquiry, the police found that an electric wire being used for the installation of halogen lights during Navratra arrangements broke and came in contact with the iron railing.





As the boy was waiting in the queue, he touched the railing and died. The incident triggered a stampede in the area, leaving six people injured, police said. -- PTI

