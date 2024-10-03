RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Sonam Wangchuk released from detention

October 03, 2024  15:17
image
The Delhi High Court on Thursday was informed by the solicitor general Tushar Mehta that the prohibitory order issued by Delhi Police is now modified on October 2, 2024, and the climate activist Sonam Wangchuk is now released from the detention and set free.

Tushar Mehta appeared for the state, further informed the Court that the prohibitory order issued on September 30, which prohibited the assembly of five or more persons and dharnas in any public area from September 30 to October 05, has been modified.

Noting the submissions, the bench led by Chief Justice Manmohan also comprising Justice Tushar Rao Gedela disposed off two petitions filed by Mustafa Haji and Azad challenging prohibitory order and seeking the release of Wangchuk and his associates.

Meanwhile, Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing a third petitioner, claimed that certain individuals including Sonam Wangchuk were again taken to Ambedkar Bhawan and are currently restrained there. Bhushan mentioned that these individuals intended to go to Jantar Mantar to raise climate awareness but are being prevented from doing so.

Noting the details, the court asked the Delhi Police and the third petitioner to file affidavit in regards to their submissions.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Did Savarkar eat beef? Karnataka minister says...
LIVE! Did Savarkar eat beef? Karnataka minister says...

Yet to get justice from judiciary, so decided...: Uddhav
Yet to get justice from judiciary, so decided...: Uddhav

In the past, Thackeray has expressed disappointment claiming "delay in the disqualification" of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde after the Bal Thackeray-founded party split in June 2022.

SC abolishes caste-based discrimination in jails
SC abolishes caste-based discrimination in jails

The Supreme Court on Thursday set aside caste-based discriminatory provisions of prison manuals of around 11 states while deprecating the practice of distribution of work and segregation of prisoners in separate wards on basis of their...

T'gana min clarifies remarks on Samantha-Naga divorce
T'gana min clarifies remarks on Samantha-Naga divorce

Several cine personalities such as Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, junior NTR, Venkatesh, Prakash Raj and Khushbu hit out at the minister for her remarks.

Will Dhoni Play IPL25? What CSK CEO Says
Will Dhoni Play IPL25? What CSK CEO Says

'We haven't discussed anything with M S Dhoni. We will speak post October 15.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances