Sonam Wangchuk released from detention





Tushar Mehta appeared for the state, further informed the Court that the prohibitory order issued on September 30, which prohibited the assembly of five or more persons and dharnas in any public area from September 30 to October 05, has been modified.





Noting the submissions, the bench led by Chief Justice Manmohan also comprising Justice Tushar Rao Gedela disposed off two petitions filed by Mustafa Haji and Azad challenging prohibitory order and seeking the release of Wangchuk and his associates.





Meanwhile, Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing a third petitioner, claimed that certain individuals including Sonam Wangchuk were again taken to Ambedkar Bhawan and are currently restrained there. Bhushan mentioned that these individuals intended to go to Jantar Mantar to raise climate awareness but are being prevented from doing so.





Noting the details, the court asked the Delhi Police and the third petitioner to file affidavit in regards to their submissions.

The Delhi High Court on Thursday was informed by the solicitor general Tushar Mehta that the prohibitory order issued by Delhi Police is now modified on October 2, 2024, and the climate activist Sonam Wangchuk is now released from the detention and set free.