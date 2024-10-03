Soldier cremated in Uttarakhand village 56 years after death in plane crash





Singh was a jawan in the Army's Medical Corps.





He was on board an Indian Air Force AN-12 aircraft which crashed near Rohtang on February 7, 1968, while flying from Chandigarh to Leh.





For decades, the wreckage and remains of the victims remained lost in the icy terrain.





But a search and rescue team scouring the snow-clad mountains of Himachal Pradesh's Rohtang recently recovered the mortal remains of four victims of the ill-fated aircraft, marking a significant success in one of India's longest-running search operations.





The last rites of the soldier were performed in Kolpuri village in the Tharali area by his nephews Surendra Singh and Jai Veer Singh in the presence of a large number of relatives, locals and Army officials. -- PTI

The body of jawan Narayan Singh Bisht was cremated with full military honours in his village in Chamoli district on Thursday, days after a search and rescue team found him buried in snow while looking for the remains of personnel missing since a 1968 IAF plane crash near the Rohtang Pass.