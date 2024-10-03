RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Soldier cremated in Uttarakhand village 56 years after death in plane crash

October 03, 2024  20:26
Parts of the AN-12 BL-534 aircraft that was crashed in 1968/ANI Photo
The body of jawan Narayan Singh Bisht was cremated with full military honours in his village in Chamoli district on Thursday, days after a search and rescue team found him buried in snow while looking for the remains of personnel missing since a 1968 IAF plane crash near the Rohtang Pass. 

Singh was a jawan in the Army's Medical Corps. 

He was on board an Indian Air Force AN-12 aircraft which crashed near Rohtang on February 7, 1968, while flying from Chandigarh to Leh. 

For decades, the wreckage and remains of the victims remained lost in the icy terrain. 

But a search and rescue team scouring the snow-clad mountains of Himachal Pradesh's Rohtang recently recovered the mortal remains of four victims of the ill-fated aircraft, marking a significant success in one of India's longest-running search operations. 

The last rites of the soldier were performed in Kolpuri village in the Tharali area by his nephews Surendra Singh and Jai Veer Singh in the presence of a large number of relatives, locals and Army officials. -- PTI
