SIMI may be behind Malegaon blast: Pragya Thakur

October 03, 2024  17:09
The 2008 Malegaon blast could have been carried out by the banned Students' Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), the lawyer of prime accused and BJP leader Pragya Thakur argued before a special court here on Thursday. 

 Local people prevented police from reaching the site immediately after the blast and it could have been done to shield the accused, said Thakur's lawyer, advocate J P Mishra. 

The defence is currently making final arguments in the case in the court of A K Lahoti, a special judge for the National Investigation Agency cases. Six people were killed and over 100 injured when an explosive device strapped to a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon, a town about 200 km from Mumbai in north Maharashtra, on September 29, 2008. Whenever there is an incident such as this, people help the police.

 However, in this case, immediately after the incident a huge number of people gathered at the spot and pelted stones at police, preventing them from reaching the blast site, advocate Mishra claimed.

 This could have been done to protect "their people" (belonging to SIMI), he said. A SIMI office was located near the blast site where bombs were allegedly made, and they could be transporting explosives using the two- wheeler when there was an accidental explosion, the lawyer argued. The investigators had claimed that the motorcycle belonged to Thakur. Mishra will continue his arguments on Friday. -- PTI
