SC to hear pleas on Tirupati laddus on Friday





Solicitor General Tushar Mehta requested the apex court, which was scheduled to hear the matter at 3.30 pm on Thursday, that the case be taken up at 10.30 am on Friday.





"If your lordships permit, can I respond at 10.30 am sharp tomorrow," Mehta told the bench headed by Justice B R Gavai. The bench agreed to the request and said it would hear the matter on Friday.





"List on October 4 as first item," the bench said in its order.





Hearing the matter on September 30, the top court asked Mehta to assist it in deciding whether the investigation by the state-appointed SIT should continue or the probe should be conducted by an independent agency.





It had asked the top law officer to ponder over the issue and assist it in this regard.





On September 30, the bench observed that gods should be kept away from politics as it questioned Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's public statement that animal fat was allegedly used in making Tirupati laddus under the previous Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led regime.

