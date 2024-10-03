Rapti River flowing above danger mark in Gorakhpur





Given the heavy rains in the state, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials of concerned districts to conduct relief work with promptness.





CM Adityanath instructed the officials to visit the affected areas, ensure that the relief work is carried out properly, and provide required assistance to the affected people, as per a release.

The IMD has predicted a partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers for Gorakhpur throughout the week.