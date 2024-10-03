RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Rapti River flowing above danger mark in Gorakhpur

October 03, 2024  09:48
The UP CM inspects flood-affected areas. File pic
The Rapti River is flowing above the danger mark in Gorakhpur, and around 30 villages are facing a flood-like situation in the district.

The IMD has predicted a partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers for Gorakhpur throughout the week.

Given the heavy rains in the state, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials of concerned districts to conduct relief work with promptness.

CM Adityanath instructed the officials to visit the affected areas, ensure that the relief work is carried out properly, and provide required assistance to the affected people, as per a release.
